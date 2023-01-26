Intip 21 Foto Bawah Laut Terbaik, Induk Gurita jadi Jawaranya

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Sebanyak 21 foto memenangkan Kontes Seni Foto Bawah Laut ke-11, yang diselenggarakan oleh Underwater Photography Guide.
Foto hasil jepretan fotografer Kat Zhou memenangkan Best in Show untuk gambar induk gurita dengan cengkeraman telur.
Foto ini, diambil di Palm Beach, Florida oleh Kat Zhou, menggambarkan hari-hari terakhir yang pahit antara induk gurita dan anak-anaknya sebelum mati karena usia tua.
Kompetisi tahun ini memperkenalkan kategori Ponsel baru, yang menampilkan kemampuan luar biasa dari alat yang hampir selalu ada di kantong pecinta laut.
Kategori ini diharapkan akan menginspirasi fotografer dan penjelajah bawah laut baru untuk menceritakan kisah mereka sendiri.
Juri mengevaluasi ribuan entri dari 96 negara sebelum memilih kumpulan gambar terakhir sebagai pemenang Ocean Art.
Juri Ocean Art 2022 termasuk fotografer bawah air bergengsi Tony Wu, Mark Strickland, dan Marty Snyderman.
Beberapa pemenang dalam 14 kategori telah diumumkan. Penasaran seperti apa hasil jepretan terbaik dari kamera sang fotografer yang memenangkan kontes tersebut, berikut daftarnya.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang
|Baca Juga : Axton Salim, Jurnalis Fotografi yang Banting Setir jadi Bos Indomie, Penerus Salim Group
Best of Show
“Octopus Mother” by Kat Zhou
Wide Angle
1st Place Renee Capozzola
2nd Place Daniel Nicholson
3rd Place Martin Broen
4th Place Julian Gunther
Honorable Mention Josh Blank
Honorable Mention Adam Martin
Macro
1st Place Kat Zhou
2nd Place Matthew Sullivan
3rd Place Nicolas Remy
Honorable Mention Novrizal Herdananto
Honorable Mention Kat Zhou
Marine Life Behavior
1st Place Galice Hoarau
2nd Place Bryant Turffs
3rd Place Tom Shlesinger
4th Place Mirko Zanni
Honorable Mention Luc Rooman
Honorable Mention Mark Green
Portrait
1st Place Kuo-Wei Kao
2nd Place Gabriella Luongo
3rd Place Kim Briers
4th Place Andrew Cummings
Honorable Mention Frank Begun
Honorable Mention Jeff Molder
Honorable Mention Lorenzo Terraneo
Coldwater
1st Place Nicolas Remy
2nd Place Yannick Gouguenheim
3rd Place Jon Anderson
Honorable Mention Shouhao Ren
Honorable Mention Sage Ono
Nudibranch
1st Place Aleksei Permiakov
2nd Place Veronika Nagy
3rd Place Luke Gordon
Honorable Mention Mayumi Takeuchi-Ebbins
Honorable Mention Talia Greis
Blackwater
1st Place Dennis Corpuz
2nd Place Josh Raia
3rd Place Steven Kovacs
4th Place Marcello Zof
Honorable Mention Steven Kovacs
Honorable Mention Galice Hoarau
Underwater Conservation
1st Place Lawrence Alex Wu
2nd Place Caroline Power
3rd Place Gabriella Luongo
4th Place Celia Kujala
Honorable Mention Alessandro Giannaccini
Honorable Mention Daniel Pio
Underwater Art
1st Place Sarah Teveldal
2nd Place Julian Nedev
3rd Place Lilian Koh
Honorable Mention Jenny Stock
Black & White
1st Place Martin Broen
2nd Place Brooke Pyke
3rd Place Piers Baillie
Honorable Mention Renee Capozzola
Honorable Mention Richard Condlyffe
Compact Wide Angle
1st Place Enrico Somogyi
2nd Place Felix Beck
3rd Place Martina Favero
Compact Macro
1st Place Eunhee Cho
2nd Place Regie Casia
3rd Place David Pleuvret
4th Place Ipah Uid Lynn
Honorable Mention Martina Favero
Honorable Mention Andrew Michelutti
Honorable Mention Man Bd
Compact Behavior
1st Place PT Hirschfield
2nd Place Sheryl Wright
3rd Place PT Hirschfield
4th Place João Pontes
Honorable Mention Sofia K. Tenggrono
Mobile Phone
1st Place Buzzichelli Alessandro
2nd Place Chris Gug
3rd Place Grega Verc
Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News
Simak berita lainnya seputar topik artikel ini, di sini :foto fotografi pameran foto fotografer lomba foto