Intip 21 Foto Bawah Laut Terbaik, Induk Gurita jadi Jawaranya

Kontes foto bawah laut memilih 21 foto terbaik dalam kontesnya tahun ini, intip siapakah pemenangnya.
Mia Chitra Dinisari
Mia Chitra Dinisari - Bisnis.com 26 Januari 2023  |  20:32 WIB
Intip 21 Foto Bawah Laut Terbaik, Induk Gurita jadi Jawaranya
Octopus mother - uwphotographyguide
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Sebanyak 21 foto memenangkan Kontes Seni Foto Bawah Laut ke-11, yang diselenggarakan oleh Underwater Photography Guide.

Foto hasil jepretan fotografer Kat Zhou memenangkan Best in Show untuk gambar induk gurita dengan cengkeraman telur.

Foto ini, diambil di Palm Beach, Florida oleh Kat Zhou, menggambarkan hari-hari terakhir yang pahit antara induk gurita dan anak-anaknya sebelum mati karena usia tua.

Kompetisi tahun ini memperkenalkan kategori Ponsel baru, yang menampilkan kemampuan luar biasa dari alat yang hampir selalu ada di kantong pecinta laut.

Kategori ini diharapkan akan menginspirasi fotografer dan penjelajah bawah laut baru untuk menceritakan kisah mereka sendiri.

Juri mengevaluasi ribuan entri dari 96 negara sebelum memilih kumpulan gambar terakhir sebagai pemenang Ocean Art.

Juri Ocean Art 2022 termasuk fotografer bawah air bergengsi Tony Wu, Mark Strickland, dan Marty Snyderman.

Beberapa pemenang dalam 14 kategori telah diumumkan. Penasaran seperti apa hasil jepretan terbaik dari kamera sang fotografer yang memenangkan kontes tersebut, berikut daftarnya.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang

Best of Show

“Octopus Mother” by Kat Zhou 

Wide Angle

1st Place Renee Capozzola

2nd Place Daniel Nicholson

3rd Place Martin Broen

4th Place Julian Gunther

Honorable Mention Josh Blank

Honorable Mention Adam Martin

Macro

1st Place Kat Zhou

2nd Place Matthew Sullivan

3rd Place Nicolas Remy

Honorable Mention Novrizal Herdananto

Honorable Mention Kat Zhou

Marine Life Behavior

1st Place Galice Hoarau

2nd Place Bryant Turffs

3rd Place Tom Shlesinger

4th Place Mirko Zanni

Honorable Mention Luc Rooman

Honorable Mention Mark Green

Portrait

1st Place Kuo-Wei Kao

2nd Place Gabriella Luongo

3rd Place Kim Briers

4th Place Andrew Cummings

Honorable Mention Frank Begun

Honorable Mention Jeff Molder

Honorable Mention Lorenzo Terraneo

Coldwater

1st Place Nicolas Remy

2nd Place Yannick Gouguenheim

3rd Place Jon Anderson

Honorable Mention Shouhao Ren

Honorable Mention Sage Ono

Nudibranch

1st Place Aleksei Permiakov

2nd Place Veronika Nagy

3rd Place Luke Gordon

Honorable Mention Mayumi Takeuchi-Ebbins

Honorable Mention Talia Greis

Blackwater

1st Place Dennis Corpuz

2nd Place Josh Raia

3rd Place Steven Kovacs

4th Place Marcello Zof

Honorable Mention Steven Kovacs

Honorable Mention Galice Hoarau

Underwater Conservation

1st Place Lawrence Alex Wu

2nd Place Caroline Power

3rd Place Gabriella Luongo

4th Place Celia Kujala

Honorable Mention Alessandro Giannaccini

Honorable Mention Daniel Pio

Underwater Art

1st Place Sarah Teveldal

2nd Place Julian Nedev

3rd Place Lilian Koh

Honorable Mention Jenny Stock

Black & White

1st Place Martin Broen

2nd Place Brooke Pyke

3rd Place Piers Baillie

Honorable Mention Renee Capozzola

Honorable Mention Richard Condlyffe

Compact Wide Angle

1st Place Enrico Somogyi

2nd Place Felix Beck

3rd Place Martina Favero

Compact Macro

1st Place Eunhee Cho

2nd Place Regie Casia

3rd Place David Pleuvret

4th Place Ipah Uid Lynn

Honorable Mention Martina Favero

Honorable Mention Andrew Michelutti

Honorable Mention Man Bd

Compact Behavior

1st Place PT Hirschfield

2nd Place Sheryl Wright

3rd Place PT Hirschfield

4th Place João Pontes

Honorable Mention Sofia K. Tenggrono

Mobile Phone

1st Place Buzzichelli Alessandro

2nd Place Chris Gug

3rd Place Grega Verc

Simak berita lainnya seputar topik artikel ini, di sini :

foto fotografi pameran foto fotografer lomba foto
Editor : Mia Chitra Dinisari
