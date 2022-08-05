BREAKING NEWS
Hamdalah, Pembatas Kabah Sudah Dibuka, Jemaah Bisa Cium Hajar Aswad

Pembatas sekat antara jemaah haji dan umrah dengan kabah di masjidil haram saat ini telah dicabut dan jemaah bisa mencium hajar aswad lagi.
Mia Chitra Dinisari
Mia Chitra Dinisari - Bisnis.com 05 Agustus 2022  |  18:20 WIB
Hamdalah, Pembatas Kabah Sudah Dibuka, Jemaah Bisa Cium Hajar Aswad
Sekat pembatas kabah sudah dibuka - haramainfo

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Pemerintah Arab Saudi memutuskan untuk mencabut pembatas atau sekat antara jemaah umrah dan haji dengan kabah di masjidil haram.

Dikutip dari akun twitter @haramainfo, di bawah bimbingan dan tindak lanjut dari Syekh Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sudais, kepresidenan telah mempersilakan jemaah mendekati kabah dan mencium batu hitam Hajar Aswad, setelah dalam dua tahun dibatasi.

Jemaah pun bersuka cita dengan kebijakan pencabutan sekat itu yang berlaku mulai 4 Agustus 2022 waktu setempat.

Baca Juga : Pertama Kali, Kiswah Kabah Diganti pada 1 Muharram 2022

Dengan pencabutan itu, kini pelaksanaan ibadah di masjidil haram hampir mendekati normal seperti sebelum pandemi.

Berikut foto-foto ketika jemaah sudah bisa mendekati Kabah dan mencium Hajar Aswad:

umrah KABAH arab saudi masjidil haram
Editor : Mia Chitra Dinisari
