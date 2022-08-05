Hamdalah, Pembatas Kabah Sudah Dibuka, Jemaah Bisa Cium Hajar Aswad

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Pemerintah Arab Saudi memutuskan untuk mencabut pembatas atau sekat antara jemaah umrah dan haji dengan kabah di masjidil haram.
Dikutip dari akun twitter @haramainfo, di bawah bimbingan dan tindak lanjut dari Syekh Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sudais, kepresidenan telah mempersilakan jemaah mendekati kabah dan mencium batu hitam Hajar Aswad, setelah dalam dua tahun dibatasi.
Jemaah pun bersuka cita dengan kebijakan pencabutan sekat itu yang berlaku mulai 4 Agustus 2022 waktu setempat.
Dengan pencabutan itu, kini pelaksanaan ibadah di masjidil haram hampir mendekati normal seperti sebelum pandemi.
Berikut foto-foto ketika jemaah sudah bisa mendekati Kabah dan mencium Hajar Aswad:
A moment of Joy and Happiness as the first batch of pilgrims re-enter the Mataaf after the barriers were removed.— ???????????????????????????????? (@HaramainInfo) August 2, 2022
A sight which was practically normal to witness before the Pandemic.
May Allah the Almighty protect all the pilgrims from any types of Harm pic.twitter.com/pcE4AGq9ld
Pilgrims enter the Mataaf to touch the Ka'abah once again after a duration of over 2 years where the Ka'abah was surrounded by barriers due to the Pandemic. pic.twitter.com/fxfX5EvE6n— ???????????????????????????????? (@HaramainInfo) August 2, 2022
A pre-pandemic sight returns at Masjid Al Haram. pic.twitter.com/GVqJPq4TP8— ???????????????????????????????? (@HaramainInfo) August 2, 2022
A video of the process of the Barriers being removed at Masjid Al Haram and the pilgrims entering once the barriers were removed. https://t.co/mz2jnsaVQEAugust 3, 2022
Pilgrims flock near to the Ka'bah, as the barriers that stood throughout the pandemic have now been removed. pic.twitter.com/jis7f51efH— ???????????????????????????????? (@HaramainInfo) August 3, 2022
